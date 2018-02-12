Switzerland’s freeski team are having more fun than anyone else at the Winter Olympics

One of the challenges of being an athlete is keeping yourself entertained between events, and nobody is doing it better than Switzerland’s freeski team.

The group travelled to PyeongChang to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but it looks as though they’re having more fun away from the slope.

Just take a look at this makeshift bobsleigh effort, complete with a Cool Runnings quote in the caption.

You don't see the Swiss team fighting, do you? You don't see the Swiss team drinking and carrying on and such. And you don't see the Swiss team smiling neither. @jamaican_bobsled_team 🤘 A post shared by Swiss Freeski (@swissfreeski) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:43am PST

It doesn’t quite have the same impact as the 1993 feature film, but it’s still pretty feel-good.

And the team don’t just go downhill, either.

Escalator Korean Style?! 🤙 athlete: @buhsch fiilmer: @jonashunziker #pyeongchang2018 #teamSUI #allin4pyeongchang #rollträppe A post shared by Swiss Freeski (@swissfreeski) on Feb 12, 2018 at 1:34am PST

That’s Fabian Bosch on the wrong side of the escalator. He’s a 20-year-old slopestyle skier with an X Games gold medal to his name. They don’t give prizes out for that, though.

All in all they look a relaxed bunch.

yesss we made it to korea! 🤘 #teamfullsend 🚀 #teamSUI #pyeongchang2018 #allin4pyeongchang A post shared by Swiss Freeski (@swissfreeski) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:19am PST

Although when the medals are on the line, it might be a very different story.