Suzanne ‘So Sue Me’ Jackson announces pop-up beauty shop
Following in the footsteps of Pippa O’Connor, Suzanne ‘So Sue Me’ Jackson announced a pop-up shop.
The blogger’s range of cosmetics, including make-up, tan and brushes will be available to buy in the temporary shop at Liffey Valley from next week.
Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: “I’m so excited to announce that we are opening our very first pop-up shop Thursday, June 7th at 9 am in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.”
The 33-year-old also added that there will be opening weekend offers, MUA onsite demos, hamper giveaways and ‘meet & greets’ with Sue herself.
Cork and Limerick next?
Watch this space ...
