Suzanne ‘So Sue Me’ Jackson announces pop-up beauty shop

Following in the footsteps of Pippa O’Connor, Suzanne ‘So Sue Me’ Jackson announced a pop-up shop.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie) on May 6, 2018 at 3:50am PDT

The blogger’s range of cosmetics, including make-up, tan and brushes will be available to buy in the temporary shop at Liffey Valley from next week.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: “I’m so excited to announce that we are opening our very first pop-up shop Thursday, June 7th at 9 am in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.”

The 33-year-old also added that there will be opening weekend offers, MUA onsite demos, hamper giveaways and ‘meet & greets’ with Sue herself.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson-O’Connor (@sosueme_ie) on May 31, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Cork and Limerick next?

Watch this space ...