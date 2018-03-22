Survivors of the Parkland school shooting featured on the cover of Time magazine

Survivors of the Florida school shooting which left 17 students dead in February have appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

The cover featuring five students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school comes two days before the US-wide March For Our Lives demonstration, which they have organised.

Students Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg stand behind the word “enough” in capital letters, with an accompanying piece titled: “The school shooting generation has had enough”.


The teenagers have become widely recognised in recent weeks and have set up the Never Again MSD organisation, advocating for stronger gun control laws in response to the tragedy.

They have received widespread support for the campaign, with former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama penning a letter telling the group they had “awakened the conscience of the nation”.
