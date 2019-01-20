‘Super blood wolf moon’ set to bring lunar spectacle

Skygazers are set to be treated to a rare phenomenon dubbed a “super blood wolf moon” in the early hours of Monday morning.

A total lunar eclipse will colour the lunar surface a reddish hue at the same time it will appear brighter and closer to earth than normal, seeing phenomena known as a blood moon and supermoon combine.

And in January, the full moon is sometimes labelled a "wolf" moon, creating the unusual celestial label which seems to have stuck.

The optimum viewing time is around 5.12am, with the maximum eclipse coming as the moon is completely submerged within the Earth’s shadow.

Astronomers are particularly interested in this year's blood moon, which will hang in skies above the northern hemisphere, as it is the last of its kind for two years.

Weather permitting, the total lunar eclipse should be visible a reasonable amount of time.



The eclipse is set to begin at 2.36am on Monday January 21, though observers are unlikely to see anything until much later in the morning, with the best time around 5.12am.

A blood moon last occurred in July 2018, though clouds largely obscured the celestial phenomenon.

