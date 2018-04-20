Sunglasses at the ready! We're in line for plenty of sun this weekend

After what seems like an endless winter, Spring has finally sprung and this weekend we should reap the benefits.

Temperatures will be in the high teens and sunny spells will ensure the nation gets a healthy dose of vitamin D.

Met Éireann reports that Friday will see temperatures reaching as high as 17 degrees, being warmest in the south and east. There will also be good sunshine developing in most areas.

Friday night will follow in similar fashion with the weather reaming dry, although forecasters do warn of mist and fog developing in coastal areas.

The good news for Saturday is that most places will see good sunny spells with highs of 18 degrees being reported.

That will be welcome news for Leinster fans who will be flocking to Dublin for the provinces Champions Cup semi-final clash with the Scarlets (kick-off 3.30pm).

The only bad news concerns those in Connacht with the national forecasters stating "cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain to western coasts."

However, Sunday should bring more sunny spells and temperatures that will reach a balmy 14 degrees.

Thursday saw temperatures of 19.1 degrees recorded in Phoenix Park and with the good weather set to continue, summer has never felt closer.