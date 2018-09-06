Suffering from post-EP blues? Tickets for 2019 festival on sale tomorrow

We all know the fear of a Sunday night, but even worse is the fear on a Monday after a weekend of living out of a tent at Electric Picnic.

But we got there, we made it to Thursday with our sanity still intact and although we might be already suffering from festival withdrawal symptoms, fear not because tomorrow is Friday, which means Electric Picnic 2019 tickets go on sale.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally, with larger capacity in numbers and brand new areas across the Co Laois site.

Next year's festival will run from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster, tomorrow at 9am.

Organisers are urging picnickers to get their tickets in plenty of time to avoid disappointment as tickets for last year’s music and arts festival were snapped up in record time.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven't been before it will cost €205.

For more information on 2019 ticket prices, instalment plans and claiming your discount code please visit the Electric Picnic website here.

- Digital Desk