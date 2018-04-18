Stunning mural highlighting haemophilia unveiled in Dublin

A stunning mural has been unveiled in Dublin to mark World Haemophilia Week and the 50th anniversary of the Irish Haemophilia Society (IHS).

Contemporary artist Shane O'Malley has created the patient-inspired mural to help to raise awareness of the blood disorder and the incredible work carried out by IHS.

O'Malley spoke with both patients and nurses at St James's Hospital, Dublin and used the conversations to help inform his interpretation of haemophilia.

“One thing that struck me was the community aspect and how they work together to get the best treatment for patients," said O'Malley.

"That was really a standing point for me for the mural and I was inspired by that.

"This has been a great project to work on, and with everyone working together I think the future is really bright for haemophilia in Ireland.”

The IHS works to ensure that people affected by the lifelong blood disorder have access to treatment and support to provide them with more normality in their day-to-day lives.

"Haemophilia should be a side bar in patients' lives," said Evelyn Singleton from the National Coagulation Centre, St. James's Hospital.

"They should be working, going to college, living, going on holidays, doing everything we all like to do.

"They should enjoy life."

Digital Desk