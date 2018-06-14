Stunning Cork graffiti mural features The Young Offenders lads
The Young Offenders TV Show has been the source of inspiration for local graffiti artists in Cork.
Kevin O’Brien and Alan Hurley were the creative minds behind the urban artwork.
Over 60 volunteers from Blizzard Entertainment Ireland helped create the masterpiece- called ‘Story of Cork’ - during the sunny weather recently.
The Blizzard Crew wall is coming along very nicely. Sun’s out! ☀️☀️ #BlizzLife @MadAboutCork pic.twitter.com/78KvhP0JIv— Paul McSherry (@mcsherryp) June 6, 2018
We think the stars from the show would definitely approve.
