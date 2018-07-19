Stunning aerial footage of a pod of dolphins captured off the Isle of Man coast

Stunning aerial footage has been captured by photographer Chris Gulland of a pod of dolphins feeding between Port Erin and the Calf of Man on the south coast of the Isle of Man.

The group contains approximately 30 to 50 dolphins, who can be seen swimming and jumping out of the water in the video.

Alongside regular sightings of dolphins and porpoises, the Isle of Man has a large seal population that can be found in its waters year-round.

The island, which was recently awarded status as a Unesco Biosphere Region, also attracts rare birds and basking sharks.

