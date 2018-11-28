Study suggests dogs are ‘not exceptional’ and owners absolutely aren’t having it

It’s a brave person who says something negative about a dog owner’s cherished pet – even if they have the science to back it up.

That’s what the Scientific American discovered when the popular magazine published an article about a study suggesting dogs’ level of intelligence is not exceptional compared with other carnivores and domestic animals.

The research, originally published in the journal Learning And Behavior, led SA to describe puppers as “cognitively quite ordinary” and follow up with a tweet boldly claiming: “Your dog may not be a genius, after all.”

Your dog may not be a genius, after all. A new study finds that canines are not exceptional in the animal world. https://t.co/DBafJwUGgP pic.twitter.com/l0yPvojPQJ — Scientific American (@sciam) November 27, 2018

If there’s one thing Twitter isn’t short of it’s dog lovers, and they reacted with the level of calm and reasoned introspection for which internet debate is famous.

this kind of bullshit is why people stop trusting scientists https://t.co/gFozMJ9x5Z — Noah Segan (@kidblue) November 27, 2018

delete your account https://t.co/DCFEFYguJM — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 27, 2018

no one asked you, science https://t.co/giISqf9eL1 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 27, 2018

Led by the internet’s leading dog appreciation account WeRateDogs, the campaign of mild perturbation was overwhelming.

Expect a scathing rebuttal from my dog by tomorrow. https://t.co/quRISOOo1M — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 28, 2018

Some smelled a rat, or possibly a cat.

pretty well written for a cat https://t.co/AoKvRiyPId — Will Federman (@wfederman) November 27, 2018

Nice try. But you're obviously twelve cats on top of each other wearing a trench coat. We're not falling for it. — Paul Figueiredo (@adderbox76) November 27, 2018

Others provided strong, some would say irrefutable, evidence to counter the study.

As several have noted: only one species has trained another to supply its food, housing, health care, transportation, breeding, exercise, family and affection needs, be its Gigantor The Space Age Robot and PICK UP ITS POOP.



Dogs are not just geniuses they are THE geniuses. https://t.co/SQB1unvVVF — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 27, 2018

Some clung to the wriggle room of rhetoric.

The word "may" is used to express possibility.



E.g. Scientific American says a dog may not be a genius, which means the possibility exists that a dog may still be a genius. https://t.co/EJPPnDDAbX https://t.co/yxr7oFpPMx — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 27, 2018

But for a few dog owners, the study appeared to prove something they already knew.

There's a lot of outrage in the replies to this tweet. But not from me. My dog is so dumb, if brains were dynamite, he wouldn't have enough to blow his nose.



But he's cute, so I keep him around... https://t.co/3cgEdKlvEd — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) November 27, 2018

- Press Association