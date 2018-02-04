Study reveals almost two-thirds of us have pulled a 'sickie'...have you?

It has been revealed that almost two-thirds of us have pulled a "sickie".

Ahead of "National Sickie Day", which falls tomorrow, Now TV say that having a sick stomach is the most common excuse used.

File image.

They also found that 70% of people avoid posting anything on social media when faking an illness to avoid getting caught out by their boss.

Traditionally the first Monday in February is the day when the greatest amount of employees take the day off work due to illness.

More time in bed is the most popular reason for faking an illness (30%) and a quarter (26%) feel ‘totally guilt-ridden’ for calling in sick and fear they’ll be caught.

- Digital Desk