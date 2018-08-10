Student receives tear-jerking thank-you note after buying a stranger’s coffee

An Ohio university student received a heartwarming thank-you letter after buying a stranger’s coffee at Starbucks.

The recipient turned out to be her neighbour, who had been going through a difficult time, and was touched by the small act of kindness.

Kind-hearted Mackenzie said: “It was kind of an impulse decision. Like the cashier was about to hand me my change and I told him to use it on the car behind me for their coffee!”

Yesterday I bought coffee for the lady behind me at Starbucks.. later in the day I found this is my mailbox. Small acts can make a big difference folks, spread some kindness. pic.twitter.com/awNi4LSGJq — Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 7, 2018

The recipient thanked Mackenzie for the drink, and explained that the free coffee was just what she needed during a difficult time.

It said: “The last couple of months have been a struggle… what you did for me was more than just a coffee. It was something that has turned my whole day around, put tears in my eyes and a smile on my face.”

The post now has over 18,000 retweets and even a comment from Starbucks itself.

Everyone's fighting their own battles. The more we can be kind to each other, the better! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 8, 2018

Few times a year I try to do the same. I pay for the person behind me. It’s a good feeling and you never know who you’re helping out. You are an awesome person. ❤️ — Sj Ok (@SjLegendLV) August 8, 2018

Mackenzie said: “Sometimes people can get so caught up in how busy their lives are to remember that other people are going through stuff too.

“You never really know what others are going through, and although something might seem like a small or insignificant act, it can make a big difference.”

- Press Association