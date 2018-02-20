Student comforts teacher with the cutest card after her dog dies

It really doesn't get much cuter than this, brace yourself, writes Sally Gorman.

Primary school student Callum came to his teacher's rescue when her golden retriever Charlie was put to sleep.

Charlie was a one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever (@luciedunne_/PA)

Thoughtful Callum took it upon himself to make Mrs Dunne a heartfelt card to make her feel better after losing her pet pooch.

Mrs Dunne was stressed about returning to school so soon after parting with her dog but little Callum has helped soften the blow.

The boy gave her the letter after her dog was put down (@luciedunne_/PA)

His card read: "To Mrs Dunne, sorry if you don't like it or it makes you emotional.

"Your dog was special and your dog is in a better place and is looking over you.

"Charlie was a great dog. Love Callum."

The poem the young boy wrote for his teacher (@luciedunne_/PA)

Callum also included an acrostic of Charlie's name branding him cheeky, happy, adorable, a relation, lucky, incredible, energetic and of course special.

He even drew her a bowl of sweets at the back...

Mrs Dunne's daughter Lucie from Glasgow in Scotland, took to Twitter to share pictures of Callum's kind gesture and they have since been liked 34,000 times and retweeted over 5000 times - at time of publication.

Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018

Callum is such a little charmer and has thousands of fans already.

