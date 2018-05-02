Stuck for something to do this sunny Bank Holiday weekend? Here's help

Back to Discover Home

In case you weren't aware, this weekend looks set to be a scorcher, writes Sally Gorman.

Met Eireann has predicted another 'mini-heatwave' over the coming days and Irish people across the country have been rejoicing.

via GIPHY

However, sometimes we don't know just what to do with ourselves when the temperature rises above 10 degrees so here are some ideas to tie you over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

According to Met Eireann, temperatures could reach up to 21 degrees so lap it up while it lasts and quite literally "make hay while the sun shines."

Sure wouldn’t you think we were out foreign #onmyholibobs

A post shared by Aileen Troy (@aileentroy) on

KEYWORDS: May, Bank Holiday, Ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover