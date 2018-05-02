Stuck for something to do this sunny Bank Holiday weekend? Here's help
02/05/2018 - 17:13:00Back to Discover Home
In case you weren't aware, this weekend looks set to be a scorcher, writes Sally Gorman.
Met Eireann has predicted another 'mini-heatwave' over the coming days and Irish people across the country have been rejoicing.
However, sometimes we don't know just what to do with ourselves when the temperature rises above 10 degrees so here are some ideas to tie you over the May Bank Holiday weekend.
According to Met Eireann, temperatures could reach up to 21 degrees so lap it up while it lasts and quite literally "make hay while the sun shines."
Join us Saturday the 5th of May to help celebrate our Hanami Festival and all things Japanese culture. Enjoy our line up of interactive activities and join our horticulturist expert on a guided tour of the Japanese Gardens. For more info visit the link in the bio Credit: Ed Whitaker #irishnationalstudandgardens #hanamifestival #japanesegardens #loveireland
What a beautiful photograph of curious western lowland gorillas Lena and Vana by @wildimage.jp You can get your photos posted on our Instagram simply by using #dublinzoo- happy snapping! #dublinzoo #phoenixpark #dublin #gorilla #westernlowlandgorilla #ireland_daily #visitdublin #visitireland#failteireland #DidYouKnow #Animal#Nature #Animals #animalsofinstagram #fanphoto
Welcome to Blarney #Castle in County Cork - home to the world famous #Blarney Stone! According to legend, those that kiss the stone will be given the gift-of-the-gab - aka to be able to speak with great eloquence (aka talk sh*te)! After planting a kiss on the stone, you can explore the partially ruined castle and the stunning grounds that surround it! Photo via Blarney Castle on Facebook! #instaireland #Irelandtravel #Ireland #irishroadtrip
In Ireland, every path has the possibility of leading you towards something wonderful and unexpected. Where do you want your trail to take you? ☘ This shot comes courtesy of @wanderingirishcailin 📸 #cuilcagh #cuilcaghmountain #pathway #mountaintrail #mountain #northernireland #discoverni #loveireland #fermanagh #ireland #irlanda #irland #irlande
The Giant's Causeway 📷 ___________________________________________ #giantscauseway #causeway #irish #wildatlanticway #roadtrip #irelandroadtrip #ireland #irland #photography #naturephotography #nature #naturelover #photooftheday #wanderlust #natur #qualitytime #withfriends #urlaub #travelwithfriends #goodvibes #potd #atlanticocean #wildatlantic #ocean #water #oceanside #wasser #waves #photographer #photographylover
Join the conversation - comment here