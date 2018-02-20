Strippers and chippers - tonight's First Dates was a good one

From strippers to chippers tonight's First Dates had a lot of variety on the menu, writes Sally Gorman.

Viewers were spoiled for choice with this episode - a male "entertainer", a soccer player, a chip shop owner, a chicken farmer and Anthony, what more could we have asked for?

Just Anthony would have been enough really...did you see those teeth?

Canadian guy needs to be signed up by Colgate. He makes me want to floss and gloss #firstdatesIRL pic.twitter.com/27S5JVxLu6 — Aoife Bannon (@aoifeban) February 20, 2018

Anthony may just be the finest specimen to have graced us with his presence in the history of First Dates and the whole of Twitter seemed to be in agreement.

However, viewers weren't impressed Anthony let poor Jamie foot the bill knowing right well it was just a mate date.

I liked the Canadian until he let the poor guy pay for dinner and then said NO. #FirstDatesIrl — 🎼SUSAN🌼📚☕ (@QueenofPots) February 20, 2018

Tut tut tut.

Tonight's date between chipper owner Amy and stripper Steve couldn't have been anymore Irish.

It started with a conversation about chips and ended with the afters of a wedding.

Afters of a wedding. Showing her off to the relations already #Irish #FirstDatesIrl — rorymcevoy (@rorymcevoy) February 20, 2018

"Do you want to go to the afters of a wedding?"

"Yeah."

"Great - we'll need 98 smoked cod, 43 spice burgers and 141 singles..."#FirstDatesIRL — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 20, 2018

But the most memorable part of this date?

The moment Amy made Steve pick a different dessert.

Ok we get where she's coming from, variety is good and sharing is caring and all that jazz but on a first date?

Brave lady.

Viewers were horrified!

#FirstDatesIRL eh let the man order what he wants .... pic.twitter.com/PAU6Bh3NKe — colette😎 (@colette_conroy) February 20, 2018

I don't know what my boyfriend would say if I told him what dessert to get let alone a fella I just met 🤣🙈 #FirstDatesIRL — Caoimhe Ryan (@keavaminor) February 20, 2018

On the plus side one view may have come up with the most genius name for Amy's chip shop...

If Amy from Tipperary hasn’t named her chipper “Chipperary” then she’s missing out big time. #FirstDatesIrl — Dave O'Regan 🤙🤙 (@DavesAdvocate) February 20, 2018

...If she doesn't take this on board someone should - seriously.

As for Steve, well this may be what's in store for him...

Jaysus imagine your girlfriend owned a chipper. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/EAf7MlZFuq — baz brock (@Bazzyb85) February 20, 2018

Last but not least, 18-year-old Mila certainly got everyone talking.

Her uncanny resemblance to Saoirse Ronan almost stole the limelight.

Almost...Enter Jack in those incredibly tight pants.

Jack trying to walk in those jeans. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/Gu6C40bz2g — Brendan Hilliard (@bren_hil) February 20, 2018

Poor Jack, washed his jeans on a boil wash, he can barely walk! #FirstDatesIRL #sometimesisaythingsthatmakemeapureIrishmammy — tara fakhry (@TararaBoomdiere) February 20, 2018

I’m not saying that Jack's jeans are tight, but I counted €4.63 in coins in his front right pocket. #FirstDatesIRL — Eamon Lowe (@EamonLowe) February 20, 2018

They were that distracting Mila even forgot Jack's name.

We don’t blame you, Mila. Sometimes it’s hard to get Mateo off your mind. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/SjGQqOZGLH — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 20, 2018

Oh dear.

We can't wait for next week already!