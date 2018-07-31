Strike a pose: Photographer recreates iconic Madonna looks with his dog
Madonna has been a cultural and fashion icon for people all over the world for decades and now even dogs are imitating the Queen of Pop.
French fashion photographer Vincent Flouret has been recreating Madonna's most iconic looks using his dog Max - or Maxdonna, as he is known to his legions of fans.
The results are definitely something to Cherish.
ONLY 2 WEEKS LEFT to see the show at @lagencearlesienne and order limited 1st edition prints from the exhibition! Benefits go to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi 🙏🏻 To get all info & prices please send an email to infomaxdonna@gmail.com Have a nice day! ❤️ Max & Vincent. #maxdonna #exhibition #madonna #tribute #charity #raisingmalawi #love #happiness
A huge Madonna fan, Vincent painstakingly makes each costume by hand and recreates the sets with intricate detail.
The project began when Vincent was doing photoshoots with pups at his local dog shelter in Los Angeles in a bid to help them get adopted.
He then had the idea to take his glamour and high-fashion photography skills and transfer them to his True Blue pal, Max.
And don't worry because Max has fun while he slays the photoshoots.
When everything started 6 month ago... ❤️ MAKING “MAXDONNA- LIKE A VIRGIN” 📷🐶💛 My beloved dog Max giving his best as if @madonna shot by Steven Meisel, on her “Like a virgin” album cover. #maxdonna #tribute #madonna #art #photography #exhibition #charity #raisingmalawi #makingof #likeavirgin #arles2018 🎬📷✨by me #vincentflouret
Speaking to Bored Panda, Vincent said: "Everything is like a game for him so yes, for example, if he needs a hat for a picture, I buy it weeks before and we play with it like if it’s one of his pet toys.
"And so, it’s ‘normal’ and fun for him when we shoot for real weeks later."
The photoshoots aren't just a Ray of Light for Instagram users, they also help to raise money for Madonna's own charity Raising Malawi.
The money from any sold print from Maxdonna's collection goes towards the charity which "supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support".
Here are some of our favourite Maxdonna creations:
Ray of Light
Like a Virgin
“MAXDONNA- LIKE A VIRGIN” 📷🐶💛 My beloved dog Max giving his best as if @madonna shot by Steven Meisel, on her “Like a virgin” album cover. #max #tribute #madonna #queenofpop #art #photography #likeavirgin #maxdonna #arles2018 #madonnaworld #madonnafamily #madonnalove #madonnafans 📷 by me #vincentflouret
Hung Up
‘MAXDONNA - HUNG UP’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Johan Renck on her “Hung up” music video ✨🐶💛 These photos and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd - August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi HUGE THANKS TO @johnnollet for the SO perfect hair! 😘 📷 by me ©️ Vincent Flouret. Paris, 2018. #Maxdonna #hungup #madonna #tribute #charity #exhibition #arles2018 #art #photography #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret
Material Girl
Dear followers, Max & I received so much love from you since we’ve posted the “Hung up” series that here’s another pic from the upcoming exhibition, as a gift to thank you. MERCI for all the kind messages!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Max & Vincent. ‘MAXDONNA - MATERIAL GIRL’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Mary Lambert on her “Material girl” music video. This photo and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd - August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi 📷 by me ©️ Vincent Flouret. Paris, 2018. #Maxdonna #materialgirl #madonna #tribute #charity #exhibition #arles2018 #art #photography #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret
The iconic Jean Paul Gaultier conical corset
‘MAXDONNA - THE CORSET’ ✨ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna in Jean-Paul Gaultier corset, shot by Jean-Baptiste Mondino for Harper’s Bazaar. 💛 This photo and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd - August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi 📷 by me ©️ Vincent Flouret. Paris, 2018. #Maxdonna #jpgaultier #iconic #corset #madonna #tribute #raisingmalawi #charity #exhibition #arles2018 #art #photography #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret
Desperately Seeking Susan
‘MAXDONNA - GOOD GOIN’ STRANGER’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Herb Ritts for the ‘desperately seeking Susan’ movie poster. This photo and others are shown in Arles, July 2nd - August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi #maXdonna #desperatlyseekingsusan #max #madonna #tribute #exhibition #raisingmalawi #charity #arles2018 #love #happiness #vincentflouret
True Blue
4 DAYS to go before the opening of the show. ✨ ‘MAXDONNA - TRUE BLUE’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Herb Ritts, on her ‘True Blue’ album cover. This photo and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd - August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi #maXdonna #trueblue #max #madonna #tribute #exhibition #raisingmalawi #charity #arles2018 #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret
The photos have even caught the eye of Madge herself who shared one of the images on her own Instagram captioned "#othermood".
The pop icon, who will celebrate her 60th birthday in just over two weeks, will grace the cover of Vogue Italia next month and we are dying to see the shoot get the Maxdonna treatment.
Vincent and Max - Take a Bow.
