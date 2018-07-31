Strike a pose: Photographer recreates iconic Madonna looks with his dog

Madonna has been a cultural and fashion icon for people all over the world for decades and now even dogs are imitating the Queen of Pop.

French fashion photographer Vincent Flouret has been recreating Madonna's most iconic looks using his dog Max - or Maxdonna, as he is known to his legions of fans.

The results are definitely something to Cherish.

A huge Madonna fan, Vincent painstakingly makes each costume by hand and recreates the sets with intricate detail.

The project began when Vincent was doing photoshoots with pups at his local dog shelter in Los Angeles in a bid to help them get adopted.

He then had the idea to take his glamour and high-fashion photography skills and transfer them to his True Blue pal, Max.

And don't worry because Max has fun while he slays the photoshoots.

Speaking to Bored Panda, Vincent said: "Everything is like a game for him so yes, for example, if he needs a hat for a picture, I buy it weeks before and we play with it like if it’s one of his pet toys.

"And so, it’s ‘normal’ and fun for him when we shoot for real weeks later."

The photoshoots aren't just a Ray of Light for Instagram users, they also help to raise money for Madonna's own charity Raising Malawi.

The money from any sold print from Maxdonna's collection goes towards the charity which "supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support".

Here are some of our favourite Maxdonna creations:

Ray of Light

Like a Virgin

Hung Up

Material Girl

The iconic Jean Paul Gaultier conical corset

Desperately Seeking Susan

True Blue

The photos have even caught the eye of Madge herself who shared one of the images on her own Instagram captioned "#othermood".

#othermood A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

The pop icon, who will celebrate her 60th birthday in just over two weeks, will grace the cover of Vogue Italia next month and we are dying to see the shoot get the Maxdonna treatment.

Vincent and Max - Take a Bow.