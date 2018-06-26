Stranger than fiction: People tell their best ‘hard to believe’ stories
We have all been in situations where we thought - did that really happen?
Well, thanks to Twitter user @mhoye we now know that we’re not alone.
OK Twitter. It's late but let's see if we can make this interesting:— mhoye (@mhoye) June 23, 2018
What is the least plausible story about yourself that's true?
So here are some of our favourite ‘can you believe it’ stories:
Some things were actually kind of believable
I once flipped a coin and it landed on its edge.— David Conrad (@daiconrad) June 25, 2018
While others were fairly unique
My life was saved twice, 8 years apart by a simple pale blue cotton bath towel.— koumdros (@koumdros) June 25, 2018
2001: used it to defend myself when attacked by 3 knife yielding dope-dealers in the showers of my army unit.
2009: it caught in the 🏨 balcony railings after I slipped and went over. 90m cliff below.
Scary events often couldn't be explained
I had an out-of-body-experience when I was 6. I was sleeping at my grandparents’ when I woke up and found myself in my parents’ bedroom. I saw my dad get up to go to the bathroom and hit his knee against the bed. Two days later I asked him “How’s the knee?” and he freaked out.— Riccardo Mori (@morrick) June 25, 2018
People sometimes survived life-changing incidents unscathed
I fell off a 30 ft. waterfall & not only did I land uninjured, I didn’t even lose my sunglasses. 😎— Just Susanna (@superflippy) June 24, 2018
Nobody could even try to make up something so weird
When I was 15, an error in the Italian national health database claimed I had been dead for a month.— Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 26, 2018
My doctor found out and called my mom, offering his condolences because he saw I died. Dad called me at school, explained this, and told me “can you please tell mom you’re fine” https://t.co/VyTiNSOuMC
Others didn’t have any luck with animals
I had a pet tortoise that ran away...twice. https://t.co/hbShQCjmdL— Dominic Bliss (@theinsidelefty) June 26, 2018
While everyone has got a bizarre dating story
I won “a date with Tom Cruise” writing contest. A one on one interview during the War of the Worlds press tour. Totally forgot about it and missed the email with the meet-up details at UCLA. So I stood up Tom Cruise. https://t.co/olCsegu3A4— Jimmy George (@JimmyRGeorge) June 26, 2018
