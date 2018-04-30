Stormtroopers: The trailer for an Irish made Star Wars fan film has been released
30/04/2018 - 14:14:03Back to Discover Home
Stormtroopers, an Irish made Star Wars fan film, has just dropped a trailer.
The movie was filmed in Ireland, on location in Cork, Waterford and Tipperary.
It tells the story about a platoon of Stormtroopers who raid a remote Rebel Mining outpost.
The short film, while not endorsed by or affiliated with Lucasfilm or Disney, is a non-profit made picture made by fans, for fans.
Stormtroopers stars Carolyn Bracken, Peter Cosgrove, Klancy Casey Williams, Micheal Fitzgerald, Michael Stack & Melissa Ciepierski.
It was written and directed by Micheal Fitzgerald and was produced by Cork Racing.
For more information visit RogueStormtroopers.com
Join the conversation - comment here