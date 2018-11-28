Storm Diana: Some of the scenes from around the country

Storm Diana has passed but not before leaving her mark across the country.

Many areas were battered by heavy winds and rain today with the storm leaving 40,000 homes, farms and businesses without power at its peak.

Diana caused plenty of disruption for people throughout the day with fallen trees blocking several roads.

As the clean-up begins, here is a look at some of the scenes from around the country today.

Tramore. Pic: Noel Browne

While today was the worst of the storm, the weather began causing havoc yesterday.

