Storm Diana: Some of the scenes from around the country

Storm Diana has passed but not before leaving her mark across the country.

Many areas were battered by heavy winds and rain today with the storm leaving 40,000 homes, farms and businesses without power at its peak.

Diana caused plenty of disruption for people throughout the day with fallen trees blocking several roads.

As the clean-up begins, here is a look at some of the scenes from around the country today.

Tramore. Pic: Noel Browne

Crossing from Holyhead to Dublin this morning through #StormDiana 😬

🌊 crashing over the bow 🛳 in a Force 10



Returned to car and 🐶sound a sleep, not bother to him (wish we could say the same🤢)😄 pic.twitter.com/yuCZGnit81 — Silenus (@Bia_agus_deoch) November 28, 2018

Storm Diana has battered coastal counties in the south and west | https://t.co/eLSDPreU8u pic.twitter.com/6i45vlDhow — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 28, 2018

Looks like #StormDiana didn’t like the Christmas tree in Banbridge, County Down. Photo from Andrew Murtagh. pic.twitter.com/JlDNAg2wT6 — Barra Best (@barrabest) November 28, 2018

We strongly advise the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers and promenades along the coast today.

Remember to Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry!

If you see someone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard #StormDiana pic.twitter.com/jsllLNIPIz — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) November 28, 2018

While today was the worst of the storm, the weather began causing havoc yesterday.