'Stop existing and start living': Cork man shares motivational father-son trip to Gleninchaquin

Videographer and former Red FM host Victor Barry has shared an inspirational photo essay about weight loss, relationships and living life to the full.

Titled 'Stop Existing and Start Living', the essay details how Barry visited Gleninchaquin almost a year ago, leaving the place determined to return and climb to the top of the waterfall.

Gleninchaquin

"Last year, I posted an image of this amazing, big ass waterfall in Gleninchaquin, Co. Kerry, Ireland," writes Barry.

"I walked to the base of the waterfall. I was incredibly out of shape, It was tough going. I was exhausted. I discovered that there was a bridge at the top of the waterfall and you could hike up to it in a few hours.

"I loved the idea of doing it, but I was so out of shape that I figured I'd never be physically able to do it.

"10 months later, I returned to this place...."

Barry said he spent nine months eating clean and attending the gym in preparation for the hike.

Sharing the journey with his son, Barry has posted his photos online detailing the stunning views and his successful hike to the bridge.

Scroll through the photos below

"For me this was a huge achievement," writes Barry.

"This was a goal. This was something that self-belief got me to.

"It was amazing to do this. And having my son alongside me was the greatest thing ever!"

Barry concludes by saying that "It was today that I really understood how to stop existing and start living.

"My health goals are 9 months in, and this is a lifetime of change. If this day was any indicator of what's to come, I can't wait.

"I really do hope that somebody, somewhere may find this inspirational and get back some of their own self-belief and let it out."

Barry also detailed the trip in video on his YouTube channel, showing off some stunning drone footage of the views from Gleninchaquin.

It's worth watching if you have a few minutes.