Stop everything - Mr Price is giving out free Durex condoms for Electric Picnic

It looks like Mr Price is hard at it again helping out all those attending this year’s Electric Picnic.

Everyone with a valid EP ticket will receive a free Durex condom when shopping in their Portlaoise store.

If you think you’re as much of a stud as Mr. Price then good news because they sell a 3 pack for only €1.49.

So, don’t waste any time because the offer is available only to the first 500 claimants.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

