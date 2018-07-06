Still time to take those Instagram photos as heatwave continues into next week
We have been basking in the glorious dry and sunny weather for almost two weeks days and good news, it could last even longer!
According to Met Eireann, mainly dry, warm weather will continue through the rest of the weekend and for the early days of next week.
Maximum temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, highest in southeastern counties, cooler with temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, especially on Atlantic coasts.
But is it even a heatwave if it's not on Instagram?
Here are some of the latest Insta trends filtering through our timelines.
Sunset silhouettes
Sand dune photoshoot
Child of Prague
Paddling Pool fun
Getting creative
Happy snapping!
