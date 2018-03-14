Stephen Hawking: Not just a scientist

In his 76 years Professor Stephen Hawking, was not only regarded as one of the world's finest scientific minds, he was also a star of stage and screen.

From The Simpsons to The Big Bang Theory, take a look some of the times Professor Hawking had an influence on pop culture.

Big Bang Theory

The scientist appeared in seven episodes, including the 200th episode to sing “Happy Birthday” to Sheldon over Skype.

Little Britain

He played himself and replaced Matt Lucas’ character Andy in his motorised wheelchair.

Simpsons

Hawking famously named The SImpson as the “the best thing on American television” and appeared on the show four times, each time playing himself.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Hawking appeared in an episode in 1993 playing poker with Einstein and Newton.

Futurama

Pink Floyd

Professor Hawking’s electronic voice features in two Pink Floyd songs – Keep Talking and later Talkin’ Hawkin.

The Theory of Everything

The 2014 British biographical romantic drama film, set at Cambridge University, tells the story of Hawking's life.

Eddie Redmayne portrays the Professor from the early 1960s to the 1980s.

Britain's Comic Relief

Proving he was never afraid to poke fun at himself - he auditioned people for the role of his ‘new voice’.

When proved he was a One Directioner

