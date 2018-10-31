Stephen Fry chats Ireland's blasphemy referendum and that infamous Gay Byrne interview

Stephen Fry has reacted to his tweet ahead of Ireland's recent referendum on blasphemy law saying he was "very proud to have had a small part to play."

Mr Fry told Ryan Tubridy that although he's not an Irish citizen, he did tweet his support for the repeal of the blasphemy law.

"I'm not an Irish citizen and it's not necessarily my business to tell Irish people how to vote but I did tweet my support for it."

In the tweet, Mr Fry said:

"After my previous run-in with Ireland’s blasphemy law, it’s encouraging to see that it could be repealed soon.

"Lots of fine Irish people will once again need to go #HomeToVote to help usher in the new, tolerant, liberal Ireland."

He also spoke to Ryan about his interview with Gay Byrne on 'The Meaning of Life' about what he would say to God when he would arrive at the gates of heaven.

"He's a lovely man Gay, he's a national treasure in Ireland.

"I had done the Late Late many times. When I heard he was doing this more intimate interview, I was very pleased to do it and he very sweetly suggested to do it at 1 Merrion Square which is where Oscar grew up and we chatted.

Then he just threw in this last question 'Suppose you're wrong, suppose there is a God, what would you say to him?' And so, without getting all academic, it's called the argument from evil.

"So I sort of said "I would be furious with God, what the hell have you been thinking about? If you are the all-powerful God, you needn't have created the world in which children get bone cancer.

"There's no good from such a thing, there's nothing but pain and suffering. It makes no sense, how dare you treat us like that and how dare you make us fall on our knees and praise you everyday."

"I hadn't meant of course to offend or upset individual people's faith because their faith is much stronger than anything I can say. I think it's an interesting one."

The comedian, actor, author, television presenter and activist, to name but a few of his titles, is famous for his portrayal of Oscar Wilde, the comedy sketch show ‘A bit of Fry and Laurie’ and major roles in the classic sit-com Blackadder.

He has made appearances in the Hobbit, Sherlock Holmes, Alice in Wonderland and Gosford Park and has won awards for ‘best game show host’ for his presenting of Q.I. for over ten years.

His recent book entitled ‘Heroes’ is the second of Greek Myths Britain’s favourite polymath.

- Digital Desk