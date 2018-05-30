Staying in this Bank Holiday weekend? Here's what's new on Netflix

Planning on sitting in this Bank Holiday weekend? Netflix has got you covered with loads of new releases.

Original Series

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Now Streaming)

Kimmy gets a job at a tech start up, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (Available 31 May)

The ground-breaking radio personality takes the stage in the latest instalment of Letterman's in-depth, wide-ranging interview series.

Arrested Development: Season 5 (Now Streaming)

Emmy award-winning and Golden Globe nominated comedy series, Arrested Development, returns to Netflix for a fifth season. The first half, consisting of eight episodes, premieres on Tuesday, May 29.

In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two? As this Netflix (semi) original series, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve - for family of the year.

A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’. But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably.

You Me Her: Season 3 (Available 1 June)

The complex realities of polyamory and "throupling": What happens when this peculiar rom-com fades to black? Can they prove their best, truest, happiest lives really are together, even when it's difficult and more conventional alternatives beckon?

Weekly Episodes

Busted!: Season 1 (Finale Episode This Friday)

A hilarious panel of Korean entertainment icons team up with some of the biggest names in K-Drama in this madcap whodunit variety show.

More “Keystone Cops” than “Sherlock Holmes," each episode sees our cast of bumbling detectives solve a different mystery based on vignettes presented by famous Korean actors and comedians.

An overarching plot unfolds throughout the series, and the tension mounts as the panel edges closer to the awful truth.

The Break with Michelle Wolf (New Episodes Sundays)

She's one woman tough enough for the boys club. The Break with Michelle Wolf is a weekly half-hour series with jokes, sketches (like this one!), celebrity guests, and more. Now Streaming only on Netflix.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3 (New episodes Wednesdays)

Based on the bestselling young adult fantasy book series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters follows 18-year-old Clary Fray, who finds out on her birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters, human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.

When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon.

Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.

iZombie (New Episodes Mondays)

When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining the ranks of the living dead.

Determined to pass as human despite her pale appearance and newly listless demeanour, Liv forms a plan to resist her drive to consume fresh human brains by taking a job at a coroner's office, where she can secretly snack on the brains of corpses delivered there.

Soon discovering that she absorbs the memories of those she feeds on, she finds new purpose by posing as a psychic and working with a detective to help solve their murders.

Documentary

November 13: Attack on Paris (Available 1 June)

November 13 is a three part documentary in which Jules and Gédéon Naudet, directors of 9/11, explore the human stories behind the terrorist attacks that took place in Paris on November 13th, 2015. Following the chronology of the events, the documentary will share testimonies of the people brought together by tragedy, from the survivors, the fire department, the police and the leaders of the French government.

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 (Now Streaming)

This documentary tells the story of modern America through the life of one man -- President Donald Trump. The four-episode series shows how he has embodied many of the movements that have shaped American society since the 1960s, including capitalism, political disenfranchisement, reality TV and social media. The show traces Trump's rise in the 1970s, when he built Trump Tower, through his expansion into casinos in the 1980s, financial problems in the early 1990s, and turning his attention to politics in the 2010s, including his decision to run for the White House.