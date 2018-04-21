Stand out from the crowd this summer with sunglasses spray painted by grandmas

A range of sunglasses decorated by elderly women learning the skill of street art are going on sale thanks to a successful crowdfunding initiative.

Portuguese company SKOG eyewear has teamed up with a charitable art project to launch its latest range of sunglasses on Kickstarter.

Each pair of the new line of sunglasses will be individually painted by older people from the Lata 65 initiative, which encourages younger and older generations to socialise through workshops with graffiti artists.

The project has organised workshops in Portugal, Spain, Brazil and the US with over 400 people between the ages of 65 and 102 taking part.

(SKOG/PA)

The range is currently live on crowdfunding site Kickstarter and has already met its £5000 goal. Those who pledge support over £50 can choose whether they would like a base colour of black or clear acetate and what they would like the main colour sprayed to be.

(SKOG/PA)

According to SKOG, their glasses are sustainably made using cotton-based acetate and give 100% UV protection with polarised lenses. All sunglasses ordered will be sprayed by the “Graffiti Grannies” once the crowdfunding drive is over and are scheduled to be delivered in August.