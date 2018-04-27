St Paul's Special Needs School will bring a tear to your eye with their rendition of Ed Sheeran's Perfect

By Breda Graham

Ed Sheeran's upcoming gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh has sparked excitement in many Corkonians and fans from further afield as we wait in anticipation for the singer to arrive in the rebel county next week.

We have yet to see such dedicated fans as the pupils from St Pauls Special Needs School in Cork, however, as they gathered together to take a special spin on their delivery of Ed Sheeran's number one hit Perfect.

The pupils, who have intellectual disabilities, perform the song using a sign language for children and adults with an intellectual disability called LÁMH.

Our videographers Larry Cummins and David Keane went along to capture the pupils of St Paul's performance.

We're not crying, you're crying..... *Grabs tissue*

Video by Larry Cummins and David Keane.

St Paul's school has a dedicated LÁMH choir which was formed in 2012 to enhance the teaching of communication through music in a fun environment for the pupils.

Today, there are 50 pupils involved in the school's choir.

The dedicated pupils work extremely hard at choir practice with their teachers every Tuesday and often perform for visitors to the school.

And their latest performance in dedication to their idol Ed Sheeran can only be one of their most proud as each and every one of the pupils did an excellent job.

St. Paul's School Montenotte, caters for 97 pupils aged four to 18 years old.

There are seven classes for pupils with moderate intellectual disabilities and eight classes for pupils with severe or profound intellectual disabilities.

A total of 15 teachers and 35 special needs assistants work alongside the pupils.

Anne Hartnett, principal of St Paul's School, Montenotte, Cork, says she is "in a very privileged position to be in this job."

"We were delighted to be filmed to help welcome Ed Sheeran to Cork. There has been enormous rehearsals going on for the last couple of weeks. The children perform the song Perfect and they have been practising that for I'd say at least three or four months.

"So the fact that it's going to be shared to a wider audience now and the little slight chance that Ed Sheeran might get to see it is just filling them with excitement."

The pupils of the LÁMH choir's next task will be to find the right song to wish their peers well when they head off to the Special Olympic Ireland games in Dublin in June.

Hats off to you St Paul's, you are an inspiration to us all!