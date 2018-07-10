Spot the hidden rainbow that’s getting around the LGBTQ flag ban in Russia

In 2013, the Russian government passed a law passed that banned ‘gay propaganda’ in Russia, including the rainbow LGBTQ flag.

In protest of this, six activists from Spanish activism group FELGTB, found a clever way to display the colours of the flag in plain sight, without defying the current law.

Soccer jerseys.

Keeping in theme with the country hosting this year’s World Cup, the group donned jerseys from Spain (red), Netherlands (orange), Brazil (yellow), Mexico (green), Argentina (blue) and Colombia (purple).

Walking around in formation, they visited several iconic sites in Russia.

Even taking it as far as standing next to Russian police.

In a statement in Spanish on their website, thehiddenflag.org, the group wrote, “At the same time that Pride Month is celebrated in the rest of the world, we decided to denounce this situation and take our flag to the streets of Russia.”

“How?” the statement says.

“Using something that would never arouse anyone's suspicions: football shirts.”

“Spain, Holland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia,” the statement continues.

“Six countries. Six courageous LGBT activists who, together, formed our flag and toured emblematic places in Russia, taking to every corner a fight that will never be silenced.”

What a great idea. Way to go ! Everyone has the right to love whom ever they choose. #LoveIsLove #HiddenFlag 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/co7lzdB7LY — ValStew (@vstew0360) July 9, 2018