Spot the curious cockatiel getting a bird’s eye view of traffic
01/06/2018 - 12:12:00Back to Discover Home
This curious cockatiel is well and truly getting a bird’s eye view of traffic – plus the highway camera too.
The bird was perched high above a major road in the Australian state of Queensland.
It can be seen poking its head into view as it investigates the traffic cam.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) posted a video of the interaction on Facebook telling motorists: “Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here