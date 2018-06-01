Spot the curious cockatiel getting a bird’s eye view of traffic

This curious cockatiel is well and truly getting a bird’s eye view of traffic – plus the highway camera too.

The bird was perched high above a major road in the Australian state of Queensland.

It can be seen poking its head into view as it investigates the traffic cam.

Murgatroyd Road West Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today. Posted by Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) on Thursday, May 31, 2018

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) posted a video of the interaction on Facebook telling motorists: “Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today.”

- Press Association