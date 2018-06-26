Spanish police dog ‘performs CPR’ on his partner

A police dog named Poncho has gone viral by showing off his life-saving skills.

In a video released by Madrid Police, a dog handling officer is seen pretending to collapse.

From the other side of the frame, Poncho runs in and immediately begins administering chest compressions.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

Next, the clever dog checks if his partner is breathing, to rapturous applause from the watching crowd.

The video has now been viewed more than two million times, and Poncho has a growing fan base.

Why do I stay on twitter despite the agression, gloom, doom and general crap?



Because of this. A Madrid police dog trained in CPR. That’s all I need.



*look at him checking for breathing. It’s amazing* https://t.co/HSB8Bf0hmJ — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) June 26, 2018

Amazing.

- Press Association