South Wales experienced a minor earthquake – but the Welsh were pretty underwhelmed

After a minor earthquake hit South Wales on Saturday afternoon, Twitter users took their moment to shine.

The epicentre of the 4.4 magnitude quake was close to Cwmllynfell, around 12 miles from Swansea.

The British Geological Survey said this magnitude of earthquake only occurs in the UK every two to three years.

Many in Wales and south-west England felt the tremors, and Swansea University’s Bay Campus was briefly evacuated, according to the Electronic and Electrical Engineering department.

Open Day at Bay Campus in Swansea. All buildings evacuated. #studyEee #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3xeQAM2mjn — Swansea Uni EEE (@SwanseaEEE) February 17, 2018

Becky James, 19, from Neath, was one of the few to capture the quake as it happened.

I LITERALLY DUCK IM WEAK FFS - only I would be recording when the earthquake hit, wales is quaking in her boots x pic.twitter.com/KfBVAbe2bp — becky (@bambinobecky) February 17, 2018

“I was filming for my YouTube channel and happened to be filming the same time as the quake,” she told the Press Association.

“It was so loud and the house shook, I was home alone so I was proper scared.”

Like Becky, a few wondered what on earth was happening and took to Twitter to share their experiences.

Everyone in Wales right now - did anyone else just feel that #earthquake 😂 I'd never experienced anything like that before. Thought a lorry had gone past the house or something. — Elle Turpitt (@elleturpitt) February 17, 2018

Wow Earthquake in Wales , House just shook , neighbours all out on the street . — Paul Smith (@Paulsmithdeco) February 17, 2018

Definitely just had #earthquake in #pontypridd, South Wales!! My whole house shook, radiators rattled and all my makeup and sprays had a little dance! 😱 — Hannah Marie (@hmcwins) February 17, 2018

Once it had all calmed down, though, Twitter users quickly poked fun at the situation. Some didn’t even feel the tremors.

WHY AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT DIDNT FEEL THIS 'EARTHQUAKE'? — molly (@sugdenftdingle) February 17, 2018

Some suffered stubbed toes, others report of books falling from low shelves.



We must rebuild #england #earthquake — Ross Hornby (@djh3max) February 17, 2018

Actual footage of me during the Great Swansea Earthquake of 2k18 pic.twitter.com/yTYl0yhwwI — Olivia (@OliviaRoss96) February 17, 2018