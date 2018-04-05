Someone tell summer to hurry up because the Super Split is back

You can now relive those 90s Irish summers of playing games of curbs outside until the street lights came on and being fed bucket loads of sand sandwiches, as the SUPER SPILT has returned!

The Irish public asked via “several heart-felt emails” and “hand-written letters” and HB listened!!

Although it’s received a name makeover and is now known as the SPILT, a spokesperson on a behalf of HB said; “Fans old and new can rest assured that the great taste they’ve come to know and love, is still the exact same.”

HB SPLIT is now available in a multipack of nine in stores nationwide.

What are you waiting for?

