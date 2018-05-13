Someone shared a picture of a hairless Super Mario and it did not go down well

Generations of gamers have grown up with Super Mario, all of them used to his moustache, not to mention the sideburns protruding from his cap.

So when a Twitter user shared an image of the well-known video game character completely clean-shaven, it took many people by surprise.

What was the purpose of this?

Is it art?

Many people questioned those who had brought it to their attention.

And some even wondered what Mario’s brother, Luigi, would make of it.

Keep an eye out for the stubble Mario will surely be sporting in no time at all.

- Press Association
