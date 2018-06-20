Someone has stolen Michael Healy-Rae’s bike and he’s taken to Facebook to give them a warning

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has tweeted a warning to the thief who stole his bike in Dublin city centre today.

The Kerry politician left his unlocked bike outside the passport office earlier.

The bike was gone when he came out and he took to Facebook to say he'll find the thief and it will be a sorry day for them that they ever decided to mess with him and his property.

Deputy Healy Rae has been using his bike for a number of years around the city - he says he will get a new one but he will be more careful in future:

"I won't make the same mistake again and least I’ve put them to the trouble of using a lock cutter or a saw or something rather than letting it there for them just to literally for them to say ‘Thanks'," he said.

"I couldn’t have made it any more easier for them unless I put a big sign up on it for them saying, ‘please steal me today’"