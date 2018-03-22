Someone handed over a Del Boy Trotter driving licence to the police but it wasn’t their only mistake

Back to Discover Home

The fictional driving licence saga continues as police officers have confiscated yet another fake ID.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog unit were handed a driving licence belonging to one Del Boy Trotter of Only Fools And Horses fame, earlier this week.

The ID, with its characteristic millennial pink hue and DVLA watermark, sports a cheeky-looking Del and is complete with a date of birth and address.


However, some were quick to point out that Mr Trotter is a resident of Peckham in Southwark, south east London, and not the neighbouring borough of Tower Hamlets.

The date of birth also appears to be wrong, as the market trader and entrepreneur was born on July 12, 1945. And his birth name is Derek.

But the bold move was only made after the driver in question had already been dealt with, in a bid to avoid having their Renault Megane seized.

The force later tweeted: “(It) wasn’t produced in an attempt to deceive me, it was seen after the driver had been dealt with which made us both laugh.”

Another driver attempted to bamboozle Thames Valley Police officers with a Homer Simpson driving licence earlier this month.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Police, Driving licence, UK, Del Boy Trotter, drivers, Only Fools And Horses, Police, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover