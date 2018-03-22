Someone handed over a Del Boy Trotter driving licence to the police but it wasn’t their only mistake

The fictional driving licence saga continues as police officers have confiscated yet another fake ID.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog unit were handed a driving licence belonging to one Del Boy Trotter of Only Fools And Horses fame, earlier this week.

The ID, with its characteristic millennial pink hue and DVLA watermark, sports a cheeky-looking Del and is complete with a date of birth and address.

#BonnetDeDouche everybody, not even this #Plonkers fake driving licence could stop their car being seized. Driver reported No DL & No Ins #A47 Terrington. #PotPourri #68 pic.twitter.com/OSJnN2RgII — NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) March 21, 2018

However, some were quick to point out that Mr Trotter is a resident of Peckham in Southwark, south east London, and not the neighbouring borough of Tower Hamlets.

The date of birth also appears to be wrong, as the market trader and entrepreneur was born on July 12, 1945. And his birth name is Derek.

Clearly a fake. Del-boy lived in Nelson Mandela House, Nyrere Estate, Peckham, London, SE15 — Mark Chunder (@MisterChunder) March 22, 2018

I'm also pretty sure it would say Derek not Del — Lord Cedric Bumdiggory (@TheRobfather91) March 22, 2018

But the bold move was only made after the driver in question had already been dealt with, in a bid to avoid having their Renault Megane seized.

The force later tweeted: “(It) wasn’t produced in an attempt to deceive me, it was seen after the driver had been dealt with which made us both laugh.”

Another driver attempted to bamboozle Thames Valley Police officers with a Homer Simpson driving licence earlier this month.