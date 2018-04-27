Some people are afraid of the strangest things; 12 phobias you didn’t even know existed
27/04/2018 - 18:48:00Back to Discover Home
From spiders to needles, everybody has a fear or two… but what about those strange little phobias that nobody else understands?
Reddit user BuuBuuDiaSama asked people on the website for their weirdest phobias and fears, that might not make sense to everybody.
Here are 12 of the strangest responses.
1. This person is terrified of large lorries.
2. Balloons give this person the creeps.
3. Mirrors are surprisingly scary.
4. This person literally can’t stand bananas.
5. Water fountains definitely count as a weird phobia.
6. Never ask this person to go and collect the post.
7. Fear of cotton balls is a genuine phobia.
8. This is an oddly specific fear.
9. This phobia is an odd one.
10. Flies crawling on you is definitely a terrifying prospect.
11. Butterflies and moths are this person’s kryptonite.
12. This person can’t stand sunbeams.
Join the conversation - comment here