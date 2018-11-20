Some festive and fabulous shows are coming to Netflix in December

From Sabrina Spellman to Elle Woods, there's something for all tastes among the new additions coming to Netflix next month.

The eleventh chapter of the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' lands on the platform on December 14, with 'A Midwinter's Tale'.

Our favourite sassy baking competition returns with a Christmas-themed festive feast in 'Nailed It! Holiday!' (December 12).

Kids are sure to love 'Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Miracle' (December 14) while parents might prefer 'The Holiday' (December 7).

For those looking for to spend their time off binge-watching, there are some great series being added, including 'You' (December 26), 'Fuller House' season four (December 14), season four of 'How To Get Away With Murder' (December 9), and the fourth season of 'Peaky Blinders' (December 19), starring Cork's own Cillian Murphy.

For family viewing, 'Legally Blonde' (December 21), 'Sherlock Holmes' (December 15) and 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' (December 7) are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

After the little ones go to bed, check out 'Silence of the Lambs' (December 31), 'Fences' (December 30), 'Bird Box' (December 21), starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson, and original documentary, 'The Innocent Man' (December 14).