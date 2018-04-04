Social media users answer ‘love’ riddle with adorable to ridiculous responses

Love is one of the best feelings in the world, but frustratingly, when asked to explain the emotion most people will just say, “oh, you just know when you feel it”.

Twitter user @ThaDalaiMama posed the difficult question to the website, asking users to define “love” without using the word itself.

Here are the very best answers that Twitter gave, which might just have you questioning your own definition.

1. Some people gave poetic answers.


2. This simple but caring question.

3. This person hit the nail on the head.

4. That amazing feeling when your phone is working at top speed.

5. Sometimes love is not being able to stand someone.

6. It’s like feeling very lucky.

7. Unsurprisingly a few of these were to do with food.

8. And finally this idyllic image.

