Social media pays tribute to 'Irish food pioneer' Myrtle Allen

Back to Discover Home

Myrtle Allen, an award-winning chef who founded Ballymaloe cookery school, has died.

Mrs Allen, who passed on her culinary skills to daughter-in-law Darina, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital yesterday, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

She was the first Irish woman to be awarded a Michelin star, in 1975, and ran an Irish restaurant in Paris.

Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the food pioneer.
KEYWORDS: Myrtle Allen, Social Media, Tributes

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover