Social media pays tribute to 'Irish food pioneer' Myrtle Allen

Myrtle Allen, an award-winning chef who founded Ballymaloe cookery school, has died.

Mrs Allen, who passed on her culinary skills to daughter-in-law Darina, died peacefully at Cork University Hospital yesterday, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

She was the first Irish woman to be awarded a Michelin star, in 1975, and ran an Irish restaurant in Paris.

Myrtle Allen passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 13th June, surrounded by her family. pic.twitter.com/F6Yzhqd2rn — Ballymaloe House (@Ballymaloe) June 13, 2018

Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the food pioneer.

Mrs Allen was one the most important individual creative talents in the history of the Irish state. She inspired everyone she met. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to make this short film with her five years ago about her work. RIP MyrtleAllen https://t.co/oCDLwcG0U8 — John & Sally McKenna (@McKennasGuides) June 13, 2018

Myrtle Allen, doyenne of Irish food and a truly remarkable woman, has died. Very sad news indeed. — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) June 13, 2018

The word legend gets used far too easily however it is the only word to describe Myrtle Allen. She leaves behind a legacy #rip — Firehouse Bakery (@firehousebread) June 13, 2018

Shocking news - thought the doyenne of #IrishFood would always be guiding us! RIP Myrtle Allen https://t.co/ShLp0rZCas — Maeve Desmond (@maevejoanna) June 13, 2018

I am deeply saddened to hear that Myrtle Allen has died. She saw the greatness of what was on her doorstep, the best of local Irish produce, & served it with great care to let it shine. She was a leader. We are very lucky that she led us, and changed our attitudes to our food. — Caitríona Mc Bride (@caitrionamcb) June 13, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Blue Book founder Myrtle Allen, who passed away this morning surrounded by her loved ones. Our thoughts are with her family at this time... pic.twitter.com/m098zNEqdg — Ireland's Blue Book (@IrelandBlueBook) June 13, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Myrtle Allen, as a child I accompanied my dad on deliveries to Ballymaloe. A total lady. May she rest in peace. — S. P. Hunt ⛵️⚒ (@TheSpoonDigger) June 13, 2018