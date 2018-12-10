Smocking gun: Twitter users mock Donald Trump after double spelling error

Donald Trump has again emerged as a figure of fun on social media after misspelling the same word twice in one tweet.

Attempting to reference what he claims is a lack of a smoking gun linking him to Russia, the President twice wrote the word “smocking”.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

People immediately debated how it happened – was it was a typo, or did Trump really think smoking is spelled smocking?

He can’t spell smoking.

Not a typo, he did it twice.

He can’t spell smoking. #SmockingGun — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 10, 2018

I’m so confused. Not once but twice he said “smocking gun.” I’m being dead serious. How does that happen? https://t.co/hgVDGXWIGT — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 10, 2018

For some it was an excuse to dive headfirst into some good old fashioned wordplay.

I'm considering quitting smocking. That shirt will kill you.#SmockingGun — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 10, 2018

At a restaurant that apparently doesn't have a No Smocking section. Great, just what I need, second hand smock. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) December 10, 2018

No Smocking, please. 🔥🔥🔥 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018

the only thing that stops a bad guy with a smocking gun is a good guy with Spell-check — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 10, 2018

Others remembered things Trump had said in the past.

Smocking: “I know words. I have the best words.” https://t.co/kV3mrS2rF0 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) December 10, 2018

Not sure what a Smocking Gun is, but pretty sure these aren’t the words of a Stable Genius. https://t.co/zTlIn6pRFg — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) December 10, 2018

My covfefe is smocking hot this morning. #SmockingGun — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) December 10, 2018

For some it meant they could pat themselves on the back for something they never realised was such an achievement.

Managed to lecture on Watergate this morning and say "smoking gun" correctly on three occasions, so I'm chalking that up as a win. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2018

And hats off to those who spotted a marketing opportunity and went for it.

I’ve got a SMOCKING hot Tour Announcement! The first round of #RandyRainbowLive 2019 dates has been released (below)! Pre-Sale starts this WED 12/12 at 10AM ET thru THURS at 10PM. Go to https://t.co/9VMXGlGqtW and use code RAINBOW before they officially go on sale Friday! 🤗🌈 pic.twitter.com/JHt3E7BVB3 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 10, 2018

If you are wondering whether “smocking” itself is actually a word, it is – but it does not have much to do with guns, or collusion.

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You:



'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

Another lesson in reading back thoroughly before hitting the tweet button.

- Press Association