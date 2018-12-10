Smocking gun: Twitter users mock Donald Trump after double spelling error

Back to Donald Trump Discover Home

Donald Trump has again emerged as a figure of fun on social media after misspelling the same word twice in one tweet.

Attempting to reference what he claims is a lack of a smoking gun linking him to Russia, the President twice wrote the word “smocking”.

People immediately debated how it happened – was it was a typo, or did Trump really think smoking is spelled smocking?

For some it was an excuse to dive headfirst into some good old fashioned wordplay.

Others remembered things Trump had said in the past.

For some it meant they could pat themselves on the back for something they never realised was such an achievement.

And hats off to those who spotted a marketing opportunity and went for it.

If you are wondering whether “smocking” itself is actually a word, it is – but it does not have much to do with guns, or collusion.

Another lesson in reading back thoroughly before hitting the tweet button.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Donald Trump

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover