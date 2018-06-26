Small bookshop receives outpouring of kindness after plea for customers goes viral

Imagined Things Books - a small, independent bookshop - tweeted about struggling to get customers, and was rewarded with some heartwarming reactions from the public.

The English bookshop was facing the worst fear of many small businesses - barely making any profit.

We only took £12.34 today😔...if anyone was thinking about buying a book now would be a great time! Things have been tough recently - today the worst day ever. A card,a book,anything makes a huge difference to a small business like ours. We'd be very grateful for your support. — ImaginedThings Books (@ImaginedThings) June 25, 2018

Their tweet went viral and the public did their very best to help out.

Oh, no! Can I come and do a reading and buy some books? X — Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) June 25, 2018

This has inspired me to start buying from small businesses much more , stuff the on line mega companies . Faceless and not real people . Will order a book very soon — PG1964 (@PG1964Nov) June 25, 2018

Hang in there and well done for using power of twitter. Gets word out. Rather than accept situation you are doing something positive so that's great. Always buying books so when online up (do that asap) I'll give you an order. Also have events like signings? Good luck! Sending 🤗 — Mark Olrog (@oggieuk) June 26, 2018

I went to Harrogate for my "treat yo'self" day this year & spent a lot of time in this lovely bookstore. Thought it was wonderful. You really should go & buy something if you're visiting/live in Harrogate! (One of my items was a glow in the dark construction site book - v cool!) https://t.co/w0u97lNZD4 — Han Preston (@Han_Preston_) June 25, 2018

Imagined Things Books have been touched with the outpouring of love and support from strangers all over the web.

It just goes to show how a simple act of kindness can really mean the world for someone.