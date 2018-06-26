Small bookshop receives outpouring of kindness after plea for customers goes viral

Imagined Things Books - a small, independent bookshop - tweeted about struggling to get customers, and was rewarded with some heartwarming reactions from the public.

The English bookshop was facing the worst fear of many small businesses - barely making any profit.

Their tweet went viral and the public did their very best to help out.

Imagined Things Books have been touched with the outpouring of love and support from strangers all over the web.

It just goes to show how a simple act of kindness can really mean the world for someone.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

