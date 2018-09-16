Slippery situation for snake stuck in mousetrap

An unsuspecting snake which became stuck after slithering into a mousetrap has been rescued.

The orange and white corn snake was spotted in Station Square, Poplar, east London on Saturday by a passer-by, the RSPCA said.

The RSPCA’s Joe White, who attended, said: “The poor snake could barely move and was well and truly stuck in the mousetrap.

“The snake had an abrasion where he was stuck but his injuries do not seem to be too severe.

The snake was rescued after slithering into a mousetrap in Station Square, Poplar, east London (RSPCA/PA)

“Unfortunately, an owner could not be found so the reptile was transferred to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital for veterinary treatment.

“If we cannot trace an owner then the snake will be rehomed.”

The charity said it was not clear whether the snake had escaped or if it had been abandoned.

- Press Association