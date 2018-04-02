Six things to do this rainy Easter Bank Holiday

It’s the weekend you’ve been waiting for, EASTER!

Although, as we haven't discovered a way to put a roof on this country of ours yet, we’ve come into a slight predicament.

But don’t worry, we put a little list of things together to ensure you’ll make the most of it!

1. Netflix / Duvet Day

Take the time to catch up on all those Netflix shows you keep hearing about.

Orange is the new Black, Daredevil, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt etc …

Step 1: Put on the kettle

Step 2: Log into your Netflix/ Download the month free trial.

Step 3: Build a blanket fort

Step 4: Exhibit A

2. Act like the kids

You could,

A) Think of the fun stuff your parents took you to when you were driving them nuts sulking inside the house - Roller skating, rock climbing, bowling, swimming etc.

Or,

B) Think of all the fun stuff your parents used make you do when you were driving them nuts sulking inside the house - Painting, crafts, board games or see number 1.

3. Get cultured

Find your local museum, theatre or gallery and find out what’s on or finally take a trip into that building you’ve always passed and said “I must go in there someday”.

You might even discover your new favorite band, actor or hobby.

Though if it ends up being awful, at least it will be dry and we promise you, you’ll feel that little bit more cultured.

4. Play photographer

Step up your instagram game.

Anyone can take a picture of a beautiful sunset on a clear evening.

#nofilter #instafamous #likeforlike

But not everyone can capture the fine lines of the rain.

Repeat: "The rain is your friend, the rain is your friend".

5. Brave the elements

Get out and embrace The Irish Weather.

Put back on your wellies, jacket and that scarf your nan knitted you, and go outside to take in those forty shades of green.

This is Ireland and we are proud of it!!

6. If all else fails …

Direct yourself here