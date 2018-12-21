Six Irish podcasts to binge on when you’ve watched everything on Netflix

There comes a time over Christmas when you’ve cleaned out everything in the fridge, watched everything that’s available on Netflix and gotten yourself into a least two arguments, before 10 am.

So, to help you along the journey that is 'Christmas with the family', we’ve popped together a list of Irish podcasts to binge on as you gear yourself up that obligatory family walk.

Blindboy Podcast:

Hosted by Blindboy, of the Rubberbandits, the podcast is noted as Ireland most popular and continues to top iTunes charts every week.

An eclectic podcast containing short fiction, interviews and comedy.

Alison Spittle

If you’re looking for a giggle The Alison Spittle Show is just the thing.

The funny gal sits down for a chin wag with a range of guest from fellow comedians to musicians and notable Irish people.

West Cork

The 13-part investigative podcast looks at the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in Schull, Co. Cork on 23 December 1996.

Safe to say, one of the most-talked-about podcast this year.

Popsessed

The newest pop culture podcast on the scene, Popsessed talks everything from Twitter spats and Rupaul's Drag Race to important topics/issues in Ireland today.

They also crown a ‘Neeeeccccccckkk of the Week’ in each episode, if you understand that reference, you'll have this podcast on repeat.

Hosted by Holly Shortall and Conor Behan.

The 2 Johnnies

Described as “Hotter than fresh tay”, the podcast is full to the brim of comedy and life stories from Irish duo The 2 Johnnies.

IT GALZ Podcast

IT GALZ Podcast is a dose of cultural commentary by Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton.

The ladies give their personal takes on a variety of topics from pop culture to women's issues, through their often comedic and sometimes satirical lens.

