Six documentaries to watch for #Mandela100

Today is Mandela Day which marks what would have been the 100th Birthday of Nelson Mandela.

There are events taking place around the world to commemorate the day, including a symbolic 'Long Walk to Freedom' in Dublin.

If you would rather feel involved from the comfort of your own home, here are six documentaries on Netflix which celebrate human rights activists, including Mandela himself.

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

This in-depth biopic portrays groundbreaking South African leader Nelson Mandela's fight against political oppression and virulent racism.

He Named Me Malala

After the Taliban tries to kill her for speaking out on behalf of girls' education, Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai emerges as a leading advocate for children's rights and the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman where she discusses Women’s Rights, equality and Donald Trump

E-Team

When human atrocities run rampant, when ruthless dictators hold a nation captive, that's when the E-Team is called into action. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Ross Kauffman and Emmy Award nominee Katy Chevigny, the latest Netflix Original Documentary brings you behind enemy lines and into the teeth of the world's most dangerous war zones. A group of fierce idealists, The E-Team intrepidly risks their lives to expose the truth behind the horrific warcrimes of Bashar al-Assad and Muammar Gaddafi among others, providing a voice to the helpless victims of global genocide.

Selma

In the face of violent racist attacks, Martin Luther King Jr. leads a protest in Alabama that culminates in a historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

Breaking Free

Filmmaker and gay activist Sridhar Rangayan embarks on a personal journey to expose the human rights violations faced by the LGBTQ community in India due to a draconian law Section 377 and homophobic social mores of a patriarchal society.

Digital Desk