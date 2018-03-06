Sister of Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick opens up about her loss one year after R116 crash

Niamh Fitzpatrick, the sister of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, has penned a tribute to her nearly one year after R116 rescue helicopter crash.

“It's nearly a year since my sister died,” Niamh said speaking about her loss.

“Almost 52 weeks since I last saw her. I never went that long in my whole life without seeing her.

“Now I'll live the rest of my life without ever seeing her again”

The tweet has received a huge reaction online, with people leaving tributes, support and best wishes to Niamh and her family.

On 14 March 2017, Irish Coast Guard helicopter 116 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Blackrock Island, while providing support for the Sligo-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 118, during a rescue mission off County Mayo.

The body of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, was the first one of the four crew to have been recovered from the ocean.

The other crew members were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

The bodies of both Mr Ormsby and Mr Smith have not been recovered, despite extensive searches.
By Anna O'Donoghue

