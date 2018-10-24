Sip Sip Horray! Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar is back for Christmas 2018

Let’s face it, the clocks are going back, Brown Thomas have unveiled their winter window and we’ve bought the turf in from the shed, it’s basically Christmas.

And what better way to kick it off then with the news that ALDI Ireland is bringing back its wine advent calendar.

The festive advent calendar has 24 doors for the days leading up to Christmas – each hiding a mini bottle or red, white or rosé wines plus there’s some bubbly thrown in too.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said:

Back by popular demand, our amazing 2018 Aldi Wine Advent Calendar features a new design to create the perfect centrepiece – what could be better for getting in the Christmas spirit than an adult advent calendar full of wonderful wine?

The calendar is priced at €69.99 but as it contains 20 x 18.7cl and 4 x 20cl bottles of wine, each bottle comes in at under €3 each.

Grab it while you can as it's only available in Irish Aldo stores while stocks last from Sunday November 4.