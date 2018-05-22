Sinkhole opens on the White House lawn and prompts an accidental caption contest

A sinkhole has appeared in the grounds of the White House and the internet is loving it.

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman shared photos of the sinkhole, which has appeared outside the press briefing room, commenting that it had grown in size.

As with anything mildly chuckle-inducing on Twitter, users attempted to outdo each other with funny responses.

There were plenty of jokes.

And a caption competition.

Some riffed on Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” on entering office.

As it happens, the common story that the White House was built on a swamp originally is nothing but a myth, according to the Smithsonian.

The sinkhole already has its own Twitter account.

Let’s hope it’s dealt with soon, for everyone’s safety.

