Sinkhole opens on the White House lawn and prompts an accidental caption contest

A sinkhole has appeared in the grounds of the White House and the internet is loving it.

Voice Of America reporter Steve Herman shared photos of the sinkhole, which has appeared outside the press briefing room, commenting that it had grown in size.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

As with anything mildly chuckle-inducing on Twitter, users attempted to outdo each other with funny responses.

there are enough jokes to make from this material to fill an entire 1 hour standup https://t.co/dzRZZDmcID — Joe Kent (@itsjoekent) May 22, 2018

There were plenty of jokes.

Let this sink in https://t.co/vcvlKj0EV1 — Jake Metric (@JakeMetric) May 22, 2018

I could really get into this as a Buffy spin off. https://t.co/2Qa9CajucS — Clare Dale (@profhistorygeek) May 22, 2018

If the past two years were a TV show, people would call it too predictable and lazily written with plot twists no one would believe. — Chloe Hatz (@ChloeHatz) May 22, 2018

DID YOU CREATE THAT SINKHOLE? pic.twitter.com/CvwoGzRN6N — Adam Mincks (@RufusOverYrHead) May 22, 2018

And a caption competition.

a cave that needs exploring 🙋🏻 pick me! https://t.co/By5g4sLpTF — cindy (@cindywu) May 22, 2018

Make Symbolism Great Again https://t.co/wfz8YhdO2b — Anya Gelernt-Dunkle (@HaLachmaAnya) May 22, 2018

Our sinkholes are much bigger than Obama's. — The Mighty (@quetheeskimo) May 22, 2018

Someone’s escape tunnel is collapsing. — Jim (@porttacksailor) May 22, 2018

Some riffed on Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” on entering office.

As it happens, the common story that the White House was built on a swamp originally is nothing but a myth, according to the Smithsonian.

Someone finally pulled the drain plug on the swamp. https://t.co/aL3QQDt9Pn — Sam Spence (@samwithans) May 22, 2018

The sinkhole already has its own Twitter account.

I’m happy and healthy and growing larger by the day! — White House Sinkhole (@HouseSinkhole) May 22, 2018

Let’s hope it’s dealt with soon, for everyone’s safety.

- Press Association