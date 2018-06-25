Singing receptionist goes utterly viral with end of term performance

A video of a school receptionist singing over the public address system has been viewed more than a million times.

Regina L Ballard, 57, has worked at North Lincoln High School for 15 years. On the last day of school, friend Laura challenged her to polish off the term in style by singing over the intercom.

Cue a stunning performance of Etta James’s At Last.

I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo…here it is…At Last!!!Laura Thornhill Angie Turney Stump Christie Hockenberry Burke Andrea McLean Posted by Regina Ballard on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

“I was just having a little fun, hoping it would elicit smiles from some of the staff and students for the coming months of summer,” she told the Press Association.

However, the performance garnered a lot more attention than Ballard could ever have anticipated – the video has received more than a million views on Facebook.

Ballard has been musical from a young age, singing in church choirs and at weddings. Although she recently had to step down from the praise team at her church due to vocal difficulties, she’s clearly still packing a punch if this video is anything to go by.

“All of the feedback from the staff, students, and friends I haven’t even yet met has been so positive, which has been amazing,” she said.

“I could never have expected this reaction in a million years, but I’m so happy that I got to share smiles with so many people all over the world!”

- Press Association