Simon Harris takes to Instagram to announce family news

Slowly but surely, Irish politicians have been getting to grips with the world of Instagram.

TD’s such as Katherine Zappone, Simon Coveney and Taoiseach Leo Vardakar have taking the leap in showing their life outside the walls of the chamber.

Richard Bruton even committed to “risking the hay fever” for this snap of himself and this sunflower.

Today our Minister for Health, Simon Harris took a leaf from the A-list celebs and announced that himself and his wife, Caoimhe Wade are expecting their first child via the app.

“Some summer reading courtesy of my wife,” he captioned a photo of Mark Woods’ book Pregnancy for Men: The Whole Nine Months.

The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, wed in Co. Wicklow last year.